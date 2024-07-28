Stoppage Time Penalty Goal Sinks Philadelphia Union II

July 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Historic Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday night, falling 3-2. Columbus opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a goal from Anthony Alaouie. In the second half, Union II equalized in the 53rd minute with forward Edward Davis' 11th goal of the season. Columbus took the lead in the 80th minute with a goal by Jayden Da. Defender Gavin Wetzel equalized in stoppage time with his first career goal. However, Columbus reclaimed the lead for the third and final time after Gibran Rayo converted a penalty kick awarded to the Crew in stoppage time.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to face FC Cincinnati 2 on Friday, August 2 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Columbus Crew 2 (3) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Sunday, July 28, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Joe Surgan

AR1: Brian Marshall

AR2: Eric Burton

4TH: Mohamed Sadraoui

Weather: 92 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Anthony Alaouieh (Presthus) 39'

PHI - Edward Davis (Ngabo) 53'

CLB - Jayden Da (Adu-Gyamfi) 80'

PHI - Gavin Wetzel (Sullivan) 90+3'

CLB - Gibran Rayo (PK) 90+7'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Tristan Brown (caution) 23'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 33'

CLB - Jayden Da (caution) 84'

CLB - Jayden Da (second caution/ejection) 90'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan, Jamir Berdecio, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Sanders Ngabo (Carlos Rojas 61'), Nicholas Pariano (Jamir Johnson 81'), Kyle Tucker (Kellan LeBlanc 61'), Cavan Sullivan, Markus Anderson (Leandro Soria 87'), Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 61')

Substitutes not used: Randy Meneses, Henry Bernstein, Gavin Atkinson

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes, Owen Presthus (Xavier Zengue 61'), Christopher Rogers, Jacob Greene, Tristan Brown, Giorgio De Libera (Adrián González 61'), Nicolas Rincon, Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Anthony Alaouieh (Jayden Da 79'), Chase Adams (Terron Williams 89'), Gibran Rayo

Substitutes not used: Cole Johnson

TEAM NOTES

Forward Edward Davis scored his 11th goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Defender Gavin Wetzel scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to face FC Cincinnati 2 on Friday, August 2 (3:00 p.m. ET /Apple TV).

