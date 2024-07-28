Chicago Fire FC II Begins Road Trip with Loss at FC Cincinnati 2
July 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
Highland Heights, Ky. - Chicago Fire FC II (8-5-6-5) fell 5-0 at FC Cincinnati 2 (12-5-2-0) Sunday afternoon in Northern Kentucky. The match featured six Chicago Fire Academy players in the startling lineup with an additional five options on the bench. Five players - Charlie Norkett, Bryce Richards, Kruz Held, Josue Pfrommer and Damyan Villanueva - made their MLS NEXT Pro debuts in the match for Chicago.
Fielding the youngest side in team history, the Fire held their own for much of the first half and threatened to open the scoring early on. But the home side took advantage of Chicago's aggression in transition, when Guilherme Santos recovered a ball and lofted it to Kenji Mboma Den on the left wing. The Cincinnati winger attempted to chip goalkeeper Patrick Los, who got a hand on the ball but could not keep it from going into the net. Shortly before halftime, a foul in the Chicago box gave Cincinnati a penalty kick, which Stefan Chirila finished for the 2-0 lead.
The match resumed in the second half in a manner similar to the first, with the home side earning a penalty kick shortly after the whistle. Los made up for the earlier penalty kick with a save on Chirila's second effort, but the home side kept pushing for a third. On a set piece in the 58th minute, Mboma Den delivered a pinpoint cross into the path of Santos, who hit a header from short range to extend the Cincinnati lead. Moises Tablante added a goal of his own just four minutes later with a long distance shot from the run of play.
A flurry of substitutions in the second half, including the debuts of Held, Pfrommer and Villanueva, injected some energy into the Fire. But the hosts were comfortably in front and added a fifth via Benjamin Stitz to wrap up the match and start Chicago's five-game road trip with a loss.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
FC Cincinnati 2 5:0 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
CIN - Mboma Dem (5) (Santos 2) (WATCH) 23'
CIN - Chirila (6) (Penalty) (WATCH) 40'
CIN - Santos (3) (Mboma Den 3) (WATCH) 58'
CIN - Tablante (3) (WATCH) 62'
CIN - Stitz (5) (Mangione 4) (WATCH) 90+1'
Discipline:
CIN - Gilbert (Yellow Card) 16'
CHI - Granda (Yellow Card) 38'
CHI - Blake (Yellow Card) 42'
CHI - Calle (Yellow Card) 51'
CIN - Santos (Yellow Card) 54'
CIN - Mangione (Yellow Card) 77'
CHI - Shokalook (Yellow Card) 82'
CIN - Daley (Red Card) 84'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los (Stechnij, 66'), D Cupps, D Konincks (Pfrommer, 66'), D Norkett (Nagle, 45'), M Richards, M Calle, M Blake (Held, 45'), M Granda, F Poreba (capt.) (Villanueva, 80'), F Shokalook, F Soudan
FC Cincinnati 2: GK Morse, D Machado, D Gibert, D Schaefer, M Tablante (Castellano, 66'), M Benalcázar, M Ramos, M Daley, F Mboma Dem (Valoyes, 78'), F Santos (Mangione, 66'), F Chirila (Stitz, 71')
Subs not used: GK Broz, D Kuisel, D Stout, D Matuskiewicz, M Hylton
Stats Summary: CIN / CHI
Shots: 21 / 4
Shots on Goal: 12 / 0
Passing Accuracy: 84.3% / 76.9%
Saves: 0 / 7
Corners: 6 / 2
Fouls: 17 / 17
Offsides: 2 / 1
Possession: 57.1% / 42.9%
Referee: Anya Voigt
Assistant Ref 1: Jake Brochu
Assistant Ref 2: Christian Little
4th Official: Ali Zolgharnain
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC II vs. FC Cincinnati 2
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 28, 2024
- FC Cincinnati 2 Down Chicago Fire FC II, Move Top of the Eastern Conference with 5-0 Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF II Clinches 2-0 Victory Over Crown Legacy FC - Inter Miami CF II
- Chicago Fire FC II Begins Road Trip with Loss at FC Cincinnati 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Stoppage Time Penalty Goal Sinks Philadelphia Union II - Philadelphia Union II
- Toronto FC II (4) - New York Red Bulls II (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Begins Road Trip with Loss at FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term Agreement
- Chicago Fire FC II Bounces Back with Home Win against New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba to Short-Term Agreement
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls to New York City FC II