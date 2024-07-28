Toronto FC II (4) - New York Red Bulls II (3) Postgame Summary

July 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari 12'

TOR - Julian Altobelli 39'(Nathaniel Edwards)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 57'(Lucas Olguin)

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 63'(Mohammed Sofo)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 75'(Lucas Olguin)

RBNY - Dylan Sullivan 88'(Frank Ssebufu)

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 89'(Frank Ssebufu)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Bento Estrela 51' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 54' (caution)

RBNY - Curtis Ofori 60' (caution)

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 79' (caution)

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis 82' (ejection)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 90+3' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Staniland 90+4' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 6-8-3 21 points

New York Red Bulls II 7-8-4 28 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Julian Altobelli (C) (Charlie Sharp 78'), Hassan Ayari (Matthew Catavolo 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Elijah Roche, Luca Accettola, Kristjan Fortier

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Juan Gutierrez, Aidan O'Connor (C), Jair Collahuazo (Dylan Sullivan 46'), Curtis Ofori (Matthew Dos Santos 80'); Malick Dembele (Frank Ssebufu 62'), Aiden Jarvis, Bento Estrela (Adri Mehmeti 62'), Ibrahim Kasule; Mohammed Sofo (Davi Alexandre 89'), Tanner Rosborough

Substitutes Not Used: Alan Rutkowski, Jeffey Bryjak

MEDIA NOTES

Hassan Ayari scored his first brace for Toronto FC II.

Lucas Olguin recorded two assists in a single match for the first time in his TFC II career.

With his 13th career goal for Toronto FC II, Julian Altobelli moves into third outright in the club's all-time goalscorers list.

