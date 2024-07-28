FC Cincinnati 2 Down Chicago Fire FC II, Move Top of the Eastern Conference with 5-0 Win

July 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 defeated Chicago Fire FC II, 5-0, Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue (12-5-2, 38 points) move into first place in the Eastern Conference standings following Philadelphia Union II's loss to Columbus Crew 2. Fire II (8-5-6, 35) remain third in the conference standings.

The Orange and Blue took the lead in the 23rd minute and never looked back. Kenji Mboma Dem scored his fifth goal of the year before Stefan Chirila converted on a penalty in the 40th minute for his team leading sixth of the year. Cincinnati held Chicago to just one shot in the opening 45 minutes while firing off nine of their own, five of which threatened the Fire II goal.

It was more of the same in the second half as Guilherme Santos put his name on the scoresheet after heading home his third goal of the campaign. Santos assisted on Mboma Dem's opening goal of the match and registered his first game with multiple goal contributions. Moises Tablante erased all hopes of a Fire II comeback with a long-distance effort in the 62nd.

Substitute Ben Stitz capped off the night with a fifth and final goal for the Orange and Blue in the first minute of second half stoppage time. Cincinnati's five goals tie a club record for the most goals scored in a single match.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 23' (1-0) - Nico Benalcazar and Guilherme Santos combined on a quick series of passes to advance a Cincinnati attack through midfield before Santos played the final ball through to Mboma Dem, beating the Chicago defense. Mboma Dem attempted to go up and over goalkeeper Patrick Los who was able to get a hand to it, but the resulting bounce found the back of the net as Mboma Dem watched on.

CIN: Stefan Chirila, GOAL (PK) - 40' (2-0) - A penalty kick in the 40th minute was awarded after Mboma Dem was taken down in the box by Chicago's Giovanni Granda. Chirila stepped to the spot and powered his shot straight down the middle.

CIN: Guilherme Santos, GOAL - 58' (3-0) - Kenji Mboma Dem and Moises Tablante lined up over a free kick from a long way out. Tablante deferred to Mboma Dem who sent in a left-footed curler that met the head of a leaping Santos who snapped home the goal.

CIN: Moises Tablante, GOAL - 62' (4-0) - A stunning strike from Tablante just past the hour mark put the Orange and Blue up 4-0. After collecting in space and looking for options, Tablante decided to have a go from distance, and a knuckling ball kept Patrick Los rooted to the spot long enough to find the top right corner.

CIN: Ben Stitz, GOAL - 90'+1 (5-0) - Ben Stitz capped the dominant win with a headed effort from a corner kick in the first minute of second half stoppage time. Peter Mangione and Stitz, a pair of second half substitutes, combined on the goal as Stitz met Mangione's cross in a crowded penalty area with a rising header.

FC Cincinnati 2 are back on the road this Friday, August 2, against Philadelphia Union II. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Subaru Park with the match airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Chicago Fire FC II

Date: July 28, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, rain

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 2-3-5

CHI: 0-0-0

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Santos) 23', Stefan Chirila (PK) 40', Guilherme Santos (Mboma Dem) 58', Moises Tablante 62', Ben Stitz (Mangione) 90'+1

CHI - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Hunter Morse, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante (Jesus Castellano 66'), Yair Ramos, Nico Benalcazar (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Yeiner Valoyes 78'), Guilherme Santos (Peter Mangione 66'), Stefan Chirila (Ben Stitz 71')

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Will Kuisel, Connor Stout, Justin Hylton, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

CHI: Patrick Los (Patryk Stechnij 66'), Christopher Cupps, Diego Konincks (Josue Pfrommer 66'), Charlie Norkett (Charles Nagle 46'), Bryce Richards, Juan Zapata, Romain Blake (Kruz Held 46'), Giovanni Granda, David Poreba (C) (Damyan Villanueva 80'), Jason Shokalook, Peter Soudan

Substitutes not used: None

Head Coach: Ludovic Talliandier

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CHI

Shots: 22 / 4

Shots on Goal: 12 / 0

Saves: 0 / 7

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 16

Offside: 2 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Gaël Gibert (Yellow Card) 16'

CHI - Giovanni Granda (Yellow Card) 38'

CHI - Romain Blake (Yellow Card) 42'

CHI - Juan Zapata (Yellow Card) 51'

CIN - Guilherme Santos (Yellow Card) 54'

CIN - Peter Mangione (Yellow Card) 77'

CHI - Jason Shokalook (Yellow Card) 82'

CIN - Amir Daley (Red Card) 83'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Anya Voigt

Ast. Referees: Jake Brochu, Christian Little

Fourth Official: Ali Zolgharnain

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.