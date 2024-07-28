Inter Miami CF II Clinches 2-0 Victory Over Crown Legacy FC

July 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II earned a 2-0 victory this Sunday evening in the team's home fixture against Huntsville City FC at Chase Stadium. The match featured a brace from forward Leo Afonso.

The Herons' starting XI featured Cole Jensen goal; Capitan Nykolas Sessock, Giovanni Ferraina, Franco Negri, and Ryan Sailor made up the back four; Pep Casas, Lawson Sunderland, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Dairon Reyes, and Leo Afonso led the team's attack.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Inter Miami CF II (@intermiamicfii)

The first 45 minutes were brimming with attacking opportunities for both sides. Just when it seemed the hosts would head into halftime scoreless, Miami delivered to the back of the net. In the 42nd minute, Afonso delivered a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box, propelling Miami to a 1-0 lead. The 1-0 scoreline remained until the end of the half.

The Herons dominated the midfield with a physical display in the first half, pressing aggressively and creating early scoring opportunities. The hosts struck again early in the second half, with Afonso completing his brace in the 62nd minute, securing a 2-0 lead for Inter Miami.

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team gears up to hit the road to face Carolina Core FC on Wednesday, August 7 at Truist Point at 7 p.m. ET.

Nicole Rivarola

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.