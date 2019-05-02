Stockton's Offense Stagnant in 6-1 Loss

May 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports saw their six-game win streak come to an end on Thursday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton had just three hits that came all in one inning and saw Visalia Rawhide pitching retire 16 consecutive batters to close out the game as the Rawhide salvaged the finale of a four-game series by a final of 6-1. The Visalia win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Rawhide.

Visalia opened the scoring early with a solo homer by Yoel Yanqui in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Rawhide added to their lead in the second when, with runners at second and third and one out, Camden Duzenack drove in a run with a sac-fly to center to make it a 2-0 contest.

Rawhide starter Jeff Bain (2-1) issued a walk in each of the first three innings but did not allow a hit in that span. In the fourth, the Ports got back-to-back one-out singles from Jeremy Eierman and Trace Loehr, with Loehr driving in Eierman to make it a 2-1 game. Jonah Bride singled with two outs to put runners at first and second, but JJ Schwarz struck out swinging to end the inning and what would be the final Ports threat of the day. Beginning with that strikeout of Schwarz, Visalia pitching set down 16 consecutive batters to end the game.

Bain earned the win, going five innings and allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out six. Cole Bartlett (SV, 2), who took over in the sixth, set down all 12 batters he faced and picked up the save in the contest.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (2-1) worked into the sixth and gave up two runs in the sixth on a sac-fly by Tim Susnara and a two-out RBI double by Jose Caballero that stretch the Visalia lead to 4-1. Feigl would suffer his first loss, going six innings and allowing a career-high four runs on eight hits while walking a career-high four and striking out two.

Will Gilbert was activated from the injured list prior to the game and pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Ports. Nick Highberger came on for the eighth and set the side down in order in his first inning. In the ninth, though, Highberger gave up a leadoff triple to Duzenack, who scored when the relay throw to third base from Nick Allen went into the dugout. Caballero followed with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored two batters later on a single by Yanqui to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Highberger allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one in two innings of work.

After taking three of four from Visalia, the Ports welcome the Modesto Nuts to Banner Island Ballpark to open a three-game weekend series on Friday. Joel Seddon (0-0, 4.26 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Austin Hutchison (0-4, 4.18 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.