Larsen Powers Nuts to Victory

MODESTO, CA. - Jack Larsen drove in five runs to propel to the Modesto Nuts to an 8-6 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

After the JetHawks (14-13) plated a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third inning, the Nuts (13-14) took the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Manny Pazos and Connor Kopach each singled ahead of Jack Larsen who smashed a towering three-run homer over the right-field wall against Will Gaddis (L, 1-3).

In the bottom of the fourth, the Nuts added three more runs against the JetHawks' starter. After Joe Rizzo scored an unearned run, Larsen doubled home two more tallies when he lined a ball off the right-center field wall. Gaddis worked 4 2/3 allowing six runs, three earned, on eight hits.

Ian McKinney (W, 1-1) allowed three unearned runs in five innings of work for the Nuts. The southpaw struck out two and walked three to earn his first win in the Mariners' system.

Joey Gerber (S, 3/4) allowed a two-out, RBI double in the ninth but was able to secure the Nuts first win of the series.

Cal Raleigh recorded two RBI with a double. Pazos reached three times in the game. Eugene Helder walked twice and singled.

The Nuts will try to split the four-game set with the JetHawks in the series finale on Thursday night First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

