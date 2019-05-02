Early San Jose Runs Too Much to Overcome for Inland Empire

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the San Jose Giants 6-3 on Wednesday at San Manuel Stadium. The Giants (10-17) scored in the first four inning of the game and then held off Inland Empire (13-14). For Inland Empire, it was only the third time all season they lost a game in which they scored at least three runs.

The Giants got to Sixers starter Oliver Ortega (1-2) in the first when Manuel Geraldo tripled and came home on Jean Angomas' sac fly for a 1-0 lead. San Jose tacked on three more in the second with runs coming home on a bases loaded walk taken by Ryan Kirby, a double steal of second and home as well as an RBI fielders' choice. Trailing 5-0 in the third the 66ers scored on Leonardo Rivas' RBI single to trim the deficit to four runs. UC Riverside product Trenton Toplikar went the first 4.2 IP for the Giants allowing two unearned runs. The 66ers made it 6-3 in the sixth on Zane Gurwitz' RBI single but the Sixers would not score again. LHP John Gavin (1-2) was credited with the win for San Jose tossing 3.1 IP out of the pen giving up one run. Inland Empire did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with one out but Giants' reliever Raffi Vizcaino finished off the Sixers to earn his second save of the year. Travis Herrin allowed one run in 5.0 IP to keep the Sixers in the contest. Leonardo Rivas had three hits for Inland Empire.

The series versus San Jose concludes Thursday a 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

