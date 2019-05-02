Uceta Dominant as Quakes Roll

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Edwin Uceta won his first career-game in a Rancho Cucamonga uniform, as the Quakes downed the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night, winning by a final of 8-3.

Uceta (1-0) was brilliant over a season-best six innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while fanning a season-high eight hitters.

His only mistake was a long-ball off the bat of Esteury Ruiz, as his first homer of the year put the Storm in front, 1-0 in the second.

Rancho responded quickly, getting a two-run jack from Drew Avans in the bottom of the inning, to take a 2-1 lead.

Donovan Casey picked up a two-out hit to score Devin Mann in the third, as Rancho built the lead to 3-1.

A wild pitch from Storm starter Luis Patino (1-3) in the fifth made it 4-1.

In the sixth, Brayan Morales picked up Marcus Chiu with an RBI hit, stretching it to a 5-1 lead.

The Storm responded with two in the seventh against Max Gamboa, but Ryan Moseley came on to strike out the final hitter of the inning, stranding the bases loaded to keep it 5-3.

Rancho got three insurance runs in the eighth, as Jeter Downs singled home a run, then scored as part of Connor Wong's two-run double, capping the scoring at 8-3.

Moseley went on to finish the last two innings, using a double-play behind him to end it and record his fourth save of the year.

With their sixth straight win over Lake Elsinore to open the year, the Quakes (17-10) now have a six-game lead over the Storm in the South Division. Rancho will eye their first home-sweep of 2019 on Thursday, sending lefty Bryan Warzek (1-2) to the mound against Storm right-hander Ronald Bolanos (3-0) at 7:05pm.

Thursday night is not only Thirsty Thursday with drink specials throughout the night, but it's the first time the Quakes will transform into "Los Temblores de Rancho Cucamonga" at LoanMart Field this year. As part of the "Copa de la Diversion", the Quakes will wear Los Temblores jerseys and caps, celebrating the City of Rancho Cucamonga's Hispanic culture and heritage. Game time is 7:05pm and tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

