Errors Doom JetHawks in Modesto

May 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - The JetHawks saw their four-game win streak end with an 8-6 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. They can still take the four-game series with a win in Thursday's finale.

Each team committed three errors and allowed three unearned runs in the game. The three errors matched a season-high for Lancaster.

The JetHawks (14-13) scored the first two of their unearned runs to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning when catcher Cal Raleigh over-threw third base. Modesto (13-14) answered back with three runs in the bottom of the third on a Jack Larsen home run.

Starter Will Gaddis (1-3) was the victim of two errors in the bottom of the fourth inning and allowed three unearned runs to score to give Modesto a 6-2 lead.

The JetHawks scored an unearned run in the fifth, and then added two runs in the sixth on a Joel Diaz two-run double to get within a run of the Nuts.

Gaddis allowed six runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Modesto starter Ian McKinney (1-1) went five innings to pick up his first win.

Modesto added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings before inserting Joey Gerber into the game for the ninth with a three-run lead. Luis Castro drew a two-out walk against Gerber and scored on a Ramon Marcelino double before Todd Czinege fouled out to end the game. Gerber picked up his third save.

The series concludes on Thursday night in Modesto. Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath is slated to pitch for the JetHawks against Seattle's 2018 first-round pick Logan Gilbert, who will making his High-A debut. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

