Stockton Ports Announce Projected Opening Day Roster

May 1, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - With Opening Day just three days away, the Stockton Ports are excited to release their projected roster for the 2021 season.

The Ports welcome five top-30 prospects, including the number one prospect Tyler Soderstrom and the number six prospect Robert Puason.

In 2020, the Oakland A's drafted catcher Soderstrom in the first round (26th). Soderstrom, was a top California catcher in high school. During his senior year at Turlock High School, he was named the 2020 Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year with a batting average of .357.

Shortstop Robert Puason signed with the Oakland A's organization in 2019 and moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic. He has yet to play in a Minor League game but was one of the youngest players in attendance at the A's alternate site in San Jose last season.

The Ports are excited to have three other top prospects including outfielders Junior Perez, Brayan Buelvas and Lazaro Armenteros.

Ports fans may recognize some familiar faces as Armenteros and pitchers David Leal and Kumar Nambiar return to the Ports for the 2021 season.

The team will be led by Rico Brogna who enters his first season in the Oakland A's organization. The Ports are thrilled to welcome back Chris Smith for his second season as the pitching coach. Hitting coach Francisco Santana, assistant hitting coach Craig Conklin, sport performance coach Kevin Guild, and athletic trainer Jake Routhier will all enter their first season with the Ports. The team also welcomes back Vic Zapien for his 16th season as the clubhouse manager.

More information regarding the 2021 season and single game tickets will be released on a later date on our website. Ticket plans and group outings are on sale now for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit StocktonPorts.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.