Rawhide Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

May 1, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA â On Saturday, the defending California League Champion Visalia Rawhide announced its roster for the 2021 season. All 29 players are new faces to Visalia.

Six of those players are named in MLBpipeline.com Dbacks Top 30 list-LHP Blake Walston at #8, 3B/OF A.J. Vukovich at #13, OF Wilderd Patino at #20, LHP Liam Norris at #27, RHP Justin Martinez at #28, and RHP Brandon Pfaadt at #30. Vukovich, Norris, and Pfaadt will make their professional debuts in Visalia.

Walston, the sole number one draft pick on the roster, was the 26th overall pick in 2019 out of New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. He ended the 2019 season in Hillsboro.

Vukovich is the only 2020 draft pick on the Opening Day roster. He was the 119th overall pick and drafted in the 4th round out of East Troy HS in Wisconsin.

Leading the Rawhide for the 2021 is Manager Javier Colina. 2021 marks his eighth season with the Diamondbacks and fourth season managing. In 2019, he led the Hillsboro Hops to the Northwest League Championship. He is no stranger to Visalia, as he spent the 2016 season as the bench coach for the Rawhide.

Barry Enright will be the new Rawhide pitching coach in his third season with the Diamondbacks. Enright was the pitching coach under Colina for the Hops in 2019. He joined the Diamondbacks organization as a coach after his 12-year playing career, four of which were spent in the Major Leagues. Prior to the bigs, he spent two seasons (2007-2008), leading the California League in strikeouts in his second year with 143. He was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the second round in 2007.

Micah Franklin will serve as the hitting coach under Colina in 2021. Franklin spent the 2019 season as the hitting coach for the Kane County Cougars and 2018 as the hitting coach for the Hops. He enters his fifth season with the Diamondbacks. Drafted in the 3rd Round by the Mets in the 1990 MLB Draft, Franklin played 15 professional seasons, reaching the Major Leagues in 1997.

Darrin Garner, who will be the Rawhide coach, brings over 5 years of MiLB experience to Visalia. He was drafted in the first round of the 1985 June Draft-Secondary Phase by the Texas Rangers. He began his coaching career in 1992.

Opening Night is Tuesday May 4th at 6pm versus the Lake Elsinore. The full 2021 Rawhide Opening Day Roster is below.

Pitchers

Blake Walston

Liam Norris

Justin Martinez

Brandon Pfaaft

Austin Pope

Bobby Ay

Junior Mieses

Mailon Arroyo

Liu Fuenmayor

Marcos Tineo

Jhonny Valdez

Harrison Francis

Michel Gelabert

Mitchell Stumpo

Enmanuel Acosta

Alex Valdez

Catchers

Lyle Lin

Manuel Garcia

Infielders

Andy Yerzy

Elian Miranda

Glenallen Hill Jr.

Jose Curpa

Sheng-Ping Chen

AJ Vukovich

Neyfy Castillo

Ronny Simon

Outfielders

Wilderd Patino

Jorge Barrosa

Danny Oriente

Low-A West League Stories from May 1, 2021

