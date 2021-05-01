2021 San Jose Giants Roster Announced: Giants

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have unveiled their roster in anticipation of the 2021 season. Highlighting the roster is San Francisco Giants #1 prospect Marco Luciano, who is joined by four other members of the top 10 players in the system according to MLB.com. In total, 10 of the organization's top 30 prospects will begin the 2021 season in San Jose.

The Giants will open the 2021 season at home on Tuesday, May 4 against the Fresno Grizzlies in front of a reduced capacity crowd. Single-game tickets for Opening Night have SOLD OUT, however limited tickets in Excite Ballpark's Group Areas are still available. Tickets for the remainder of the opening six-game homestand remain available on sjgiants.com.

Luciano, regarded as one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball, comes to San Jose after receiving a big-league camp invite to Spring Training this year. Joining Luciano in San Jose are additional top 10 organizational prospects, including outfielder Luis Matos (#7 ranked prospect according to MLB.com), pitcher Kyle Harrison (#8),** outfielder **Alex Canario (#9) and third baseman Luis Toribio (#10).

Other members of the MLB.com top 30 San Francisco Giants prospect list who will open the year in San Jose include pitcher Nick Swiney (#15), third baseman Casey Schmitt (#16), first baseman Garrett Frechette (#21), catcher Ricardo Genoves (#28) and infielder Jimmy Glowenke (#29).

This San Jose team will also welcome home several players to their Northern California roots. Harrison, born in San Jose, was drafted in the third round last year out of De La Salle High School in Concord. Also joining the team out of De La Salle, is outfielder Armani Smith. Catcher Rob Emery played his high school ball at St. Ignatius Prep before attending the University of San Francisco, while pitcher Kanoa Pagan grew up in nearby Campbell where he played at Leigh High School before getting drafted out of Mission College in Santa Clara.

As previously announced, leading this year's team is manager Lenn Sakata, who will be adding to his current record as the all-time winningest manager in San Jose Giants' history. Rounding out the San Jose field staff is pitching coach Paul Oseguera, hitting coach Danny Santin and fundamentals coach Eliezer Zambrano.

Fans looking to attend a ballgame at Excite Ballpark are encouraged to review the team's "Play It Safe Policies" prior to arriving. Some of the policies that will safely allow the gates to re-open include: face coverings required at all times unless actively eating or drinking, pod seating in socially distanced groups of two or four, digital and print at home tickets will only be accepted, cashless sales once in the ballpark and increased sanitizing stations. For the full list of opening policies, please visit the San Jose Giants Play-It-Safe Web Page.

Single-Game tickets are now on-sale! The season opener on May 4, and all 10 Friday night games, will feature Postgame Fireworks thanks to Excite Credit Union. Additional promotions and ticket packages for the month of May can be viewed by visiting sjgiants.com. For more information on ticket packages and group reservations for the upcoming season, email [emailÂ protected] or call 408.297.1435.

