Stockton Ports Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the 2022 regular season schedule, which will begin with a three-game series on the road in Fresno starting on Friday, April 8.The Ports' home opener will be Tuesday, April 12, as they take on the Modesto Nuts for a six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

There will be 12 more games in the 2022 season than there were in 2021, including 66 home games and 66 road games.The Ports will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies, complete with a post-game fireworks extravaganza.The Ports will have 11 home games in April, 13 in May, 15 in June, 9 in July, 14 in August and 4 in September.

"We are pleased to announce our 2022 schedule featuring 66 home games.The April start date and additional home games are something we are excited about as we plan for an exciting 2022 season," Ports President Pat Filipponesaid.The only team in the league that the Ports will not host is the Visalia Rawhide, however, the Ports will travel to all seven teams.The 2022 season features league-wide off days on Monday, with the exception of, Monday, May 30 when the Ports travel to San Jose and July 4 where the Ports will be on the road in Modesto.

There is a break in the schedule on July 18-21 for Major League Baseball's 2022 All-Star game.

The Ports' last home series will be August 30 -Sept. 4 versus the San Jose Giants. The team will finish out the 2022 season on the road in Modesto on Sept. 6-11.Game times, along with the Ports 2022 promotional schedule, will be released on a later date.

Fans may now reserve their 2022 ticket plans online at stocktonports.com, by calling the front office at (209) 644-1900, or by visiting the Box Office.

