Fresno Grizzlies Unveil 2022 Schedule

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced their 2022 schedule including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. Grizzlies fans will have 66 home games to see the future of Colorado Rockies baseball in 2022. Next season will mark the 20th year in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies home-opener is slated for Friday, April 8th against the Stockton Ports and the team concludes the regular season in San Jose on September 11th. Six-game homestands return, along with a few three-game sets. The Grizzlies host the San Jose Giants on Independence Day (July 4th) and the Modesto Nuts on MotherÊ¼s Day (May 8th). Game times will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket holders can now reserve and renew their seats for the 2022 season. Fans can renew or purchase season tickets by calling 559-320-8497, by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office in-person.

