Modesto Nuts Release 2022 Season Schedule

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts have unveiled the 2022 schedule. The 132-game season runs from April 8th through September 11th and sees the Nuts to host the Stockton Ports on July 4th at John Thurman Field.

The schedule includes the six-game series format that was introduced in 2021, with the Nuts having all but one Monday off between April and September.

The Nuts open at home going up against the San Jose Giants on Friday, April 8th for a three-game series. The Nuts are at home on the Fourth of July, hosting the Stockton Ports after playing on the road for Independence Day in 2021.

In total, the 2022 schedule features 25 prime weekend & holiday games. In early 2022, the Modesto Nuts will unveil their full promotional schedule outlining details for these games.

Modesto ends the season at home against the Stockton Ports, wrapping up the campaign on September 11th.

