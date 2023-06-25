Stockton Completes 6-5 Comeback Win to Claim Series over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports (27-42, 2-1) claimed a second series victory over the first half northern division champs on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark, defeating the San Jose Giants (41-27, 1-2) by a score of 6-5.

The Ports bounced back from an early 4-0 deficit to win the finale and the series in 4-to-2 fashion.

After San Jose scored two runs in each of the first two innings off of Stockton starter Wander Guante, the Ports pounded out three runs in the third. Cooper Uhl led off with a single and two batters later, scored on a Colby Thomas RBI triple. Brennan Milone followed Thomas with a two-run home run to trim the Stockton deficit to 4-3 after three innings.

San Jose made it 5-3 in the top of the fifth on a Thomas Gavello solo home run, but the Ports responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Uhl again led off with a single and, after a walk, moved to third on a double-play ball. With two outs, Milone walked and then San Jose's Esmerlin Vinicio threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt. The error plated Uhl and then Henry Bolte doubled home the tying run later in the at-bat.

In the sixth inning, Tommy Stevenson gave Stockton its first and final lead by belting a 437' home run beyond the bullpens in left-center. His fifth home run of the season made it 6-5 Ports.

From there, the Stockton bullpen took over. Yunior Tur (2-0) earned the win after following Guante with a scoreless 1.1 innings. Blaze Pontes held serve by pitching a scoreless seventh and eight innings and Pedro Santos fired a one-two-three ninth, logging his fourth save of the season.

Vinicio (2-5) received the loss for San Jose.

Stockton has two off days before returning to Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday to begin a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. It marks the start of 12 consecutive games for the Ports. First pitch on Wednesday is at 7:05pm and tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

