Ports Rally Past Giants To Take Series

June 25, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Stockton Ports rallied from an early four-run deficit on Sunday afternoon to defeat the San Jose Giants by a 6-5 score at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports tied the game with a two-run bottom of the fifth, took their first lead on a solo homer in the sixth inning and then held off the Giants late to secure the series victory. With the loss, San Jose (41-28 overall, 1-2 second half) dropped four of six games in Stockton this week.

Thomas Gavello (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) homered while Turner Hill (2-for-5, 2B, RBI), Zach Morgan (2-for-3), Andrew Kachel (2-for-4) and P.J. Hilson (2-for-3, 3B, RBI, SB) had two hits apiece to lead the Giants offensively in defeat.

San Jose jumped out early on Sunday scoring two runs in both the first and second innings to build a 4-0 lead. Hill laced the first pitch of the game into the left center gap for a double before Alexander Suarez was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Matt Higgins followed with an RBI single to bring home Hill while Suarez eventually scored on a Gavello RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

The Giants added two more runs in the top of the second as Kachel led off with a single and scored two batters later when Hilson smacked a triple to the fence in deep right center. Hill followed with an RBI single as Hilson came home as the lead grew to 4-0.

Gerelmi Maldonado started on the mound for San Jose and began his outing with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings before the Ports began their comeback effort in the bottom of the third. Cooper Uhl led off the inning with a single and scored on Colby Thomas' one-out triple to get Stockton on the board. Brennan Milone followed with a two-run home run down the left field line - his team-leading ninth round-tripper of the season - to bring the Ports within 4-3.

Maldonado recovered with a perfect bottom of the fourth before Gavello launched a two-out solo home run to right center in the top of the fifth to push the Giants lead to 5-3. It was Gavello's ninth homer this season tying him with Higgins for the team lead.

Stockton, however, answered with a two-run bottom of the fifth to tie the game. A single from Uhl followed by a walk to Pedro Pineda put runners on first and second. Maldonado came back to induce the next hitter, Thomas, to ground into a 6-4-3 double play as Uhl moved to third. Following the double play, Maldonado was removed from the game as Esmerlin Vinicio was summoned from the bullpen. Vinicio promptly walked Milone and then made a wild pick-off throw to first allowing Uhl to score as the Ports pulled within 5-4. Moments later, Henry Bolte lined a double into the left field corner to bring home the tying run as Stockton drew even at 5-5.

The Ports then went ahead for the first time when Tommy Stevenson crushed a 426-foot solo home run to left center off of Vinicio in the bottom of the sixth. The longball put Stockton ahead by a 6-5 margin and the Ports bullpen would close out the Giants in the late-innings to earn the victory.

Down by one run, San Jose threatened in the top of the eighth as Morgan led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. However, Kachel flied out, Dilan Rosario grounded out and after a walk to Hilson, a groundout from Hill ended the inning with the tying run stranded at second. The Giants were then set down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth to finish the game.

Following back-to-back off days, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon to open a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and all of the promotions for the upcoming homestand.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.