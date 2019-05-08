Stingrays Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule

May 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the home dates of their 2019-20 regular season schedule. The team's home opener for their 27th ECHL season will take place on Saturday, October 19 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

South Carolina's 36 home matchups will feature 11 different clubs as visitors to the North Charleston Coliseum. All dates on the 2019-20 schedule are subject to change.

In addition to the other six teams in the South Division, Stingrays fans will also be able to see the Worcester Railers for the second consecutive season. Four other teams will make their return to North Charleston including the Indy Fuel, Manchester Monarchs, Adirondack Thunder and Cincinnati Cyclones.

For the second consecutive season, 29 contests are scheduled for either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, while six will be played on a Tuesday and one will occur on a Wednesday. The full 2018-19 home schedule can be found here.

An extended breakdown of the home slate is below. More information, including the team's full promotional schedule, is in the works and will be announced in the months leading up to the 2019-20 season.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

2019-20 Home Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Florida Everblades & Orlando Solar Bears (6 games)

Longest Homestand: 8 games (Mar. 15-29)

Busiest Month: January (10 games)

By Opponent:

Adirondack (1), Atlanta (5), Cincinnati (2), Florida (6), Greenville (4), Indy (1), Jacksonville (3), Manchester (2), Norfolk (5), Orlando (6), Worcester (1)

By Month:

October (1), November (4), December (5), January (10), February (8), March (8)

By Day:

Tuesday (6), Wednesday (1), Friday (9), Saturday (12), Sunday (8)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.