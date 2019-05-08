Brampton Announces 2019-20 Home Schedule

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announced the team's home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

The full schedule will be released later on in the summer. Additionally, all promotional theme nights will be released at a later date. Times, dates and opponents are all subject to change.

The Beast will open the 2019-20 campaign with a home date on October 12th against the Toledo Walleye.

NORTH DIVISION BREAKDOWN

The Beast will be taking on their Canadian rivals, the Newfoundland Growlers, a grand total of seven times at home.

Brampton will meet the Adirondack Thunder seven times at home over the course of the season.

The Beast will see the Manchester Monarchs twice at home throughout the 19-20 campaign.

The Beast will see Worcester four times at home over the course of the year and will welcome Reading and Maine to the CAA Centre a total of three times each.

The month-by-month home schedule breakdown is as follows:

OCTOBER (5 GAMES)

Saturday, October 12th vs Toledo Walleye

Monday, October 14th vs Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, October 26th vs Manchester Monarchs

Sunday, October 27th vs Manchester Monarchs

Wednesday, October 30th vs Adirondack Thunder

NOVEMBER (5 GAMES)

Saturday, November 2nd vs Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, November 3rd vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, November 10th vs Toledo Walleye

Thursday, November 21st vs Worcester Railers

Sunday, November 24th vs Kalamazoo Wings

DECEMBER (9 GAMES)

Sunday, December 1st vs Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, December 4th vs Worcester Railers

Saturday, December 7th vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, December 8th vs Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, December 15th vs Reading Royals

Friday, December 20th vs Worcester Railers

Saturday, December 21st vs Worcester Railers

Sunday, December 29th vs Reading Royals

Monday, December 30th vs Adirondack Thunder

JANUARY (4 GAMES)

Saturday, January 18th vs Maine Mariners

Sunday, January 19th vs Maine Mariners

Saturday, January 25th vs Newfoundland Growlers

Sunday, January 26th vs Newfoundland Growlers

FEBRUARY (5 GAMES)

Thursday, February 6th vs Newfoundland Growlers

Friday, February 14th vs Reading Royals

Monday, February 17th vs Kalamazoo Wings

Sunday, February 23rd vs Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, February 26th vs Toledo Walleye

MARCH (5 GAMES)

Tuesday, March 10th vs Newfoundland Growlers

Friday, March 13th vs Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, March 14th vs Newfoundland Growlers

Saturday, March 28th vs Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, March 29th vs Fort Wayne Komets

APRIL (3 GAMES)

Wednesday, April 1st vs Maine Mariners

Saturday, April 4th vs Newfoundland Growlers

Sunday, April 5th vs Newfoundland Growlers

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2018-19 Memberships are now available, join the club!

