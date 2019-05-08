Fuel Release 2019-2020 Home Schedule

May 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL regular season. The Fuel enter their sixth season in franchise history with a pair of games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum - opening their schedule against the Cincinnati Cyclones on both Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

The club will play a total of 36 games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, their home ice for the past five years. One key change will be a 6:05 p.m. start time for all Saturday games. All other start times will remain the same as previous years. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 3:05 p.m. All times are in EST. The full 2019-2020 home schedule can be found here.

The Fuel look to host 11 different teams, including division rivals and newcomers. Out of the 36 games 28 are against division opponents with each Central Division team visiting at least four times. Kansas City and Wichita each visit twice, while the Fuel will welcome Rapid City and Atlanta at home for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. The Florida Everblades make their first visit since the Fuel's inaugural 2014-15 season, while the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will make their first ever appearance at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

"There's a lot of balance to this year's schedule," Fuel play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Smith said. "There are a lot of home games sprinkled throughout each month, especially from December forward, which is huge for the Fuel's attendance."

Indy will play 25 of the 36 home games after December, where attendance increased by more than 1,000 fans per game during the same time last year.

The Fuel have also announced that Half Season plans and 12-Game Flex Plans have gone on sale in addition to Full Season tickets.

Full season, Half Season and 12-Game Flex ticket plans are now on sale for the Fuel's 6th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

