Komets Unveil 2019-20 Home Schedule

May 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season Wednesday. The 68th anniversary season begins at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Komets welcome the Kalamazoo Wings. The Komets will host 36 regular season games spanning a period of 26 weeks, ending at home on Sunday, April 5. "We really like our schedule for the 19-20 Komet season," Komets President Michael Frank said. "31 of 36 home games on weekends and holiday's makes this one of the most attractive schedules ever for Komet fans."

Included in the home schedule are 12 Friday games, 12 Saturdays and five Sundays. The Komets will feature the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve games and will entertain at home on Valentine's Day for the first time since 2014. The busiest month of the season on Sweetwater Ice is November with seven dates. The Komets are home the most on Fridays and Saturdays at a dozen times each. Long-time rivals Kalamazoo and Toledo visit the most at seven times apiece followed by Indy with six trips to Fort Wayne. Cincinnati and Wheeling visit four times each for a total of 28 Central Division games. Mountain Division foe Idaho will make its first appearance ever when the Steelheads are in town for a pair of games in January while Wichita visits twice to round out 32 Western Conference tilts in Fort Wayne.

Four Eastern Conference visits are slated. Jacksonville makes its first trip ever to Fort Wayne for a pair of games in October while Florida visits in November and Brampton visits in December. The Komets will host double-header weekends on 10 occasions including five back-to-back weekend games. The extended periods away from the Coliseum will be a 19-day stretch from Dec. 1-19 and a 20-day absence from Jan. 19-Feb. 7.

Fort Wayne faceoff times remain the same as last season with Monday thru Thursday and Saturday games starting at 7:35pm. Friday games start at 8:05pm and Sunday games begin at 5:05pm. Single game tickets go on sale in September. Season tickets with special Early Bird Pricing through May 31 are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Fort Wayne Komets 2019-20 home schedule

OCTOBER

12 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET

18 FRIDAY VS CINCINNATI 8:05PM ET

19 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET

25 FRIDAY VS JACKSONVILLE 8:05PM ET

26 SATURDAY VS JACKSONVILLE 7:35PM ET

NOVEMBER

1 FRIDAY VS FLORIDA 8:05PM ET

2 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET

15 FRIDAY VS KALAMAZOO 8:05PM ET

22 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:05PM ET

23 SATURDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET

28 THURSDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET

30 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:35PM ET

DECEMBER

20 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET

21 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:35PM ET

27 FRIDAY VS BRAMPTON 8:05PM ET

29 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:05PM ET

31 TUESDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET

JANUARY

4 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET

10 FRIDAY VS IDAHO 8:05PM ET

12 SUNDAY VS IDAHO 5:05PM ET

18 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET

FEBRUARY

8 SATURDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET

12 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET

14 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET

19 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET

21 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:05PM ET

22 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET

MARCH

4 WEDNESDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET

7 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET

11 WEDNESDAY VS WICHITA 7:35PM ET

13 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:05PM ET

15 SUNDAY VS WICHITA 5:05PM ET

22 SUNDAY VS INDY 5:05PM ET

APRIL

1 WEDNESDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET

3 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:05PM ET

5 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:05PM ET

