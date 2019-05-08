Mariners Launch Statewide "Read with Me" Program

May 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners launched their new "Read with ME" initiative on Wednesday, a summer program that will incentivize students across the state of Maine to read, with the chance to win Mariners prizes. All Maine students enrolled in grades K-8 are eligible and the program is completely free.

"Read with ME" is an hours-based reading program that will allow parents to track the amount of hours read by each student over the summer. If a student reaches 500 minutes, he or she will receive a Mariners bookmark, pencil, and a kids ticket voucher to a 2019-20 game. At 1,000 minutes, a Mariners sticker and an additional kids ticket voucher is added. The maximum prize level of 1,500 minutes includes all of the above plus a team signed card and third kids ticket voucher. Upon registering online, a tracking form will be sent via email, and must be returned to the Mariners office no later than August 30th in order to be eligible for prizes. Students who are located a great distance from Portland are eligible for a substitute prize for the ticket vouchers, if desired.

"We are excited to kick off the 'Read With ME' program to get kids reading over their summer break," said Mariners V.P. of business operations Adam Goldberg. "Reading a variety of stories will help create new and different passions for the kids to start their school year with. I'm looking forward to hearing about the books kids read over the summer at a Mariners game next season."

The Mariners believe reading is the foundation to success and hope to help youth in Maine cultivate a life-long love of reading. The "Read with ME" program focuses on volume based reading with the hope of helping students with reading proficiency and comprehension. The registration page can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/read-with-me.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey will begin in October. Full and half season ticket packages are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office located next to the Cross Insurance Arena at 94 Free Street. Beacon's Kids Club has also launched for the 2019-20 season, with great benefits for Mariners fans ages 2-12. More information can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com. The Mariners are also asking fans for feedback from their inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.