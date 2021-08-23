Stephen Baylis Returns for 2021-22 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Stephen Baylis is set to return to the Rush for the 2021-22 campaign, his third as a professional.

Baylis came to the Rush last year after playing his rookie season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and AHL's Ontario Reign. In 2020-21, the 6-1, 200-pound forward registered 7 goals, 9 assists, and 16 points in 43 games.

"Stephen will be coming into his 3rd ECHL season and 2nd with the Rush. He has earned a "C" previously in his hockey career, and accordingly will be expected to bring leadership into our dressing room. He is another player we will lean on to bring his game to another level and help guide our group in the right direction," Coach Burt remarked on Baylis' return. "Stephen possesses a great shot, so putting him in places to 'let it rip' will be a goal of ours, so that we can help him build on his seven goals from last season. We will continue to ask him to bring that grit and sandpaper to the rink each day and are very happy to have him back in our dressing room."

"It was an easy decision to come back to Rapid City where I was fortunate enough to be a part of a great group of people all the way through the organization. The fans couldn't be better," Baylis said. "We loved the support we had last year considering everything outside of the game. I can't wait to get back to the 'Rap' and get back to work."

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Baylis played four years of NCAA college hockey with Bowling Green State University before turning professional. With the Falcons, he served as Captain in his senior season and compiled career totals of 10 goals, 19 assists, and 29 points in 89 games. Prior to college, Baylis also played junior hockey with the CCHL's Carleton Place Canadians for four seasons, earning 185 points in 214 games. He led the team to back-to-back CCHL Championships in 2014 and 2015, in addition to claiming 2015 Most Valuable Player honors.

