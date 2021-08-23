Everblades Bring Back Forward Kyle Neuber

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with forward Kyle Neuber for the 2021-22 season. Neuber will be coming back for his fourth season with the Blades.

The 6-1, 225 pound forward has appeared in 101 games (9g-6a) for the Blades. He was also a part of the squads that won the 2017-18 Brabham Cup and the 2020-21 Braham Cup.

The London, ON native made his professional debut playing for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2011. With the Marlies, he played in 34 games(1g-0a) before closing the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

After finishing with the Royals, Neuber played for the University of Guelph (USports) from 2013-16. During his three seasons with the Gryphons, Neuber tallied 20 goals and 26 assists in 75 games. Before coming to the Blades in 2017, Neuber played in eight games(1g-1a) for the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

