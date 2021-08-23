Rabbits Ink Kåsastul for 21-22 Campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced the signing of Norwegian international Christian Kåsastul for the 2021-22 season.

Kåsastul, a Skien, Norway native, comes to Greenville after a 49-game campaign with AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. The 24-year old defenseman tallied a pair of goals and four assists during the 2020-21 regular season.

"I am really excited to get over to United States and to Greenville," said Kåsastul. "I've heard nothing but good things about the team and the city. I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Playing with the senior-level Norwegian national team since the 2016-17 season, Kåsastul has earned a plethora of chances at the international level and, in 2020-21, appeared in seven games for his country.

"Christian is a very solid shut-down defenseman," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He is hard to play against, especially in corner and in net-front battles, using his physicality as a strength. Kåsastul's overall skill set is solid, and he has shown that at extremely high levels of hockey, including the world championships and the Olympics. This is an exciting, off-the-grid signing for Greenville."

