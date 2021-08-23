Stingrays Sign Defenseman Patrick Holway

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Patrick Holway for the 2021-2022 season.

The Cohasset, Mass., native recently finished his senior campaign at Merrimack College that included nine points on three goals and six assists in just 18 games. He ended his Merrimack career with 19 points on six goals and 13 assists and had a pair of game-winning goals during his two seasons there.

"Patrick is another great addition to our defensive corps," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He is a big body and really reliable on both ends of the ice. We feel like he will add a lot of value to our team, and we are excited to welcome him to South Carolina."

After completing his senior year, the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins signed the defenseman to an amateur tryout on March 23, 2021, and he appeared in six games.

"I am very excited to join such a successful team with an amazing fan base," said Patrick Holway. "I can't wait to get to work this season."

Holway, 6'5", was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft as their fifth pick, chosen 170th overall in the sixth round. Holway chose to play for University of Maine and recorded 13 points on four goals and nine assists his freshmen year. He finished his sophomore season with 19 points on six goals and 13 assists, before transferring to Merrimack College the following year.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

