Icemen Win ECHL Award; Named Finalists for Four Others

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that team is recipient of the ECHL's Most Creative Tickets Package Award for the team's Lizard King Night from the 2020-21 seaosn. In addtion, the Icemen were named finalists for additional award categories as well. The announcement came at the 2020-21 ECHL Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, that were presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16.

The Icemen's Lizard KIng Night paid homage to Jacksonville's first ECHL team, the Jacksomnville Lizard Kings. The night featured throwback ticket pricing, former players and staff, 1990's themed music, Lizard King jerseys were worn by the Icemen players and more. The game resulted in a sellout crowd that witnessed an Icemen win and the night generated a good amount of ticket and mechandise revenue.

The Icemen were also nominated for Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year, and for Theme Night of the Year. In addition, Icemen Business Development Manager Trent Blair has been named a finalist for the Sales Professional of the Year award.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season.

