Steele, Pereda Lead Pelicans to Series Win over Astros

August 19, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Justin Steele carried a no-hitter into the sixth and Jhonny Pereda homered and knocked in two for Myrtle Beach on Sunday as the Pelicans downed Buies Creek 5-4 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the first inning, Pereda gave the Pelicans (56-69, 22-33) an early advantage with a solo home run off Buies Creek (70-53, 33-21) starter Jose Hernandez (1-1).

Myrtle Beach added on in bottom of the second inning with RBI singles from Andruw Monasterio and Wladimir Galindo . Michael Cruz plated a third run in the inning with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Pereda's RBI single in the fifth gave the Birds their 5-0 lead.

Steele (2-1) earned the win for the Pelicans, striking out seven over his five innings. Though Steele did not allow a hit through the first five innings, he was removed in the sixth without recording an out as the first three Astros batters of the frame all singled.

With the Pelicans leading 5-0 in the sixth, Corey Julks singled home Cody Bohanek for Buies Creek to make it 5-1. J.J. Matijevic's RBI single and Chuckie Robinson's sacrifice fly added on, and the Astros trailed 5-3.

After inducing a double play in the eighth inning, Tyler Peyton allowed a run to score in the ninth on an RBI single from Carlos Canelon. Peyton rolled a game-ending double play, securing the 5-4 win to earn his 10th save.

Following a day off on Monday, the Pelicans take on the Winston-Salem Dash in a doubleheader from BB&T Ballpark at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to start a four-game series. The Birds will send RHP Alex Lange (6-8, 3.78 ERA) in game one while RHP Erich Uelmen (3-2, 4.62 ERA) will start the finale. Coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

