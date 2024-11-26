Steel to Host Chicago Blackhawks Night Featuring Blackhawks Legend Chris Chelios

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios will headline the Chicago Steel's annual Chicago Blackhawks Night on Saturday, December 28 when the Steel take on the USA Hockey NTDP (U17) at 6:05 pm CT at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Chelios will serve as the honored guest for the event and will perform the ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs for fans during the game.

Earlier this year, Chelios had his No. 7 retired by the Blackhawks, becoming one of two Chicago-born athletes to have their jersey retired in their hometown, the other being Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus.

The Steel will also have a Chris Chelios-themed giveaway item for the first 500 fans (to be announced soon), and fans will be able to win other select prizes and giveaways courtesy of the Chicago Blackhawks.

After the game, fans can take the ice and participate in a post-game Skate with the Steel and receive autographs from Steel players.

Born and raised in Chicago, Chelios played two seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks in the San Hose Hockey League (SJHL), posting 130 points over two seasons before being drafted #40 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1981 NHL Draft. Before heading to the NHL, Chelios played two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, helping them win an NCAA Championship in 1983.

Chelios scored 64 points in 74 games as a rookie in 1984. He was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year), finishing second behind Mario Lemieux. In 1985, Chelios won his first Stanley Cup with Montreal.

In 1988, Chelios strung together one of his best seasons when he scored 73 points in 80 games and won his first James Norris Memorial Trophy. The following year, he was traded to the Blackhawks.

Over nine seasons in Chicago, Chelios either won or was a finalist for the Norris Trophy four times. He won his second Norris Trophy in 1992 and his third and final one in 1995, the same year he was named the captain of the Blackhawks, a role he held until 1999.

Chelios spent nine seasons in Chicago, playing the most games among any NHL team he was with, skating in 664 games and amassing 487 total points with the Blackhawks, the fourth-most points among defensemen in franchise history. He recorded 395 assists during his time with the Blackhawks, tenth-most all-time, and his 1,495 penalty minutes are the most in franchise history.

Tickets for Chicago Blackhawks Night are on sale now starting at $10.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan which includes one ticket to Chicago Blackhawks Night, two additional Steel games of your choice, and a ticket to one Chicago Blackhawks Game (either January 13 vs. Calgary or January 20 vs. Carolina). The package costs just $55.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now for all Steel games.

The Steel host the Madison Capitols on Saturday, November 30 at 6:05 pm CT, a night of Thanksgiving weekend fun. Fans are invited to stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

