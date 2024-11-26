Stars Host Storm for Thanksgiving Eve

November 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars host their annual Thanksgiving eve game on Wednesday night when they host the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 at the Ice Box.

This is the third straight season that the Stars will host the Storm the night before Thanksgiving. Lincoln lost, 5-3, on Nov. 22 last year after winning, 5-3, the year before on Nov. 23. The Stars are 6-3-0-1 against Tri-City on Thanksgiving eve, including 5-3-0-1 at the Ice Box. Lincoln is 10-9-1-3 all time on Thanksgiving eve, including 6-9-1-3 in the Capital City.

The Stars are coming off a weekend road split at Waterloo to remain in first place in the Western Conference. The Black Hawks scored twice in the third period last Friday to earn a 3-1 victory in the weekend opener but the Stars rallied back the next day with a 4-3 shootout win. Waterloo scored twice in the third period to overcome a 2-1 deficit but Caeden Herrington scored a six-on-four power-play goal with 65 seconds left to force overtime. Alex Pelletier scored the only goal in the fourth round of the shootout and Yan Shostak denied all four Black Hawks shooters.

The Storm are fifth in the Western Conference and seven points back of Lincoln. Tri-City dropped two-of-three games at home to Fargo last weekend with 4-3 and 5-3 losses sandwiched around a 6-5 overtime win. The Storm's last 14 games have all been decided by two-goals-or-less and they are 7-6-1-0 in that span. Tri-City has played 12 games decided by one goal and is 4-5-2-1 in those contests. They are tied for the most in the USHL along with Muskegon. The Storm are 7-2-1-0 away from the Viaero Center and continues the road swing this weekend when they play at the Green Bay Gamblers Friday and Saturday.

The Stars are facing the Storm for a third time this season after splitting a home-and-home set Oct. 25-26 with the road team winning both days. Tri-City snapped Lincoln's seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 win in the first matchup thanks to a three-point night from Artemi Nizameyev before the Stars earned a 4-3 road victory the next night behind two goals from Gio DiGiulian.

Wednesday is the first-of-two Stars games this week. After the pre-holiday matchup the Stars have two days off before hosting the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday night at 6:05. Tickets for the Blackout Wednesday game as well as Saturday's game can be purchased at ?lincolnstars.com?. Packages with four tickets and two adult drink vouchers for Wednesday are available for ?$75 plus tax?. Fans are encouraged to wear black to the game and can purchase black Stars gear now at Face-Off Sports inside the Ice Box or on the Lincoln Stars ?online shop?.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.