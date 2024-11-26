Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

November 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Turkey Time in Party Town

It's Thanksgiving week in Waterloo, and that means hockey at Young Arena. The Black Hawks meet the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams will also play on Saturday at 7:05 in a return game at ImOn Ice. Waterloo won an earlier meeting against the RoughRiders 4-0 on October 26th. Both teams enter the week after earning three of four possible points last weekend: the Hawks played two home games with a 1-0-1 record against the Lincoln Stars, while the RoughRiders were home against the Dubuque Fighting Saints (4-3 overtime loss Friday) and Chicago Steel (4-3 win Saturday).

Ghosts of Thanksgiving Past

Only five Black Hawks who appeared in last November's Thanksgiving game are available to potentially skate on Thursday. However, that group includes some key participants from 2023. Grady Deering scored a third period goal, which helped to seal Waterloo's 2-0 win. Calvin Vachon was in the crease that night and made 18 saves. The RoughRiders are even greener when it comes to available veterans for this traditional game. Only three active Cedar Rapids players could make a repeat appearance.

Closing November

The Black Hawks need one point this week to finish November with more than half of the available standings points. After eight of 10 games, Waterloo is 4-2-2. Individually, Brendan McMorrow has averaged a point per game (five goals, three assists in eight appearances). Calvin Vachon has been in net for three of Waterloo's wins. A year ago, the Hawks were 5-3-0 in November.

Shootout Saturdays

Plan some extra time to get home from this weekend's game in Cedar Rapids. If the recent trend holds, the Hawks and RoughRiders should expect that matchup to end in a shootout; Waterloo has been involved in shootouts each of the past three Saturdays. The Hawks' five shootouts and 15 shootout attempts are currently the most in the USHL during 2024/25. Waterloo participated in seven shootouts last season.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks claimed one win against the USHL Western Conference-leading Lincoln Stars but missed an opportunity to earn a share of first place through the end of the weekend. Waterloo topped Lincoln 3-1 on Friday behind Reid Morich's tie-breaking third period goal and 25 saves from Calvin Vachon. The Hawks led Saturday's rematch with under two minutes to go, but the Stars rallied to force overtime, then prevailed in a shootout. Kaeden Hawkins and Grady Deering each scored goals in the third period against the USHL's top penalty killing team.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.