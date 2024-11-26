Black Friday Sales and Promotions

November 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Join us at Wednesday night's game as the Musketeers will have Black Friday specials! The Musketeers take on the Fargo Force with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm. Get tickets HERE and keep scrolling to see our promotions and sales!

BLACK HAT PROMO

Purchase a Sioux City Musketeers black hat at full price $35, and be entered into a drawing to win some Musketeers themed prizes! We will select four winners who will walk away with one of these grand prizes:

- Nick Pierre signed Clark Cup Championship puck

- A Musketeers team signed stick

- Pregame bench warn up experience

- Kaden Shahan autographed 50 goals scored poster

PUCK IN A CUP

We will be placing 12 signed pucks in random souvenir cups. A puck is signed by either one of the five Musketeer team captains; Liam Hupka, Gavin Garry, Tate Pritchard, Justin Stupka and Owen Keefe or by Musketeers goaltender, Samuel Urban. Each player has signed two pucks.

These Souvenir cups are $10 a piece, and in addition to possibly finding a puck you can re-use these cups every time you come to the Tyson Events Center and get re-fills on soda pop for only $3. It's a deal you just can't miss out on.

SPECIALTY SHIRTS SALE

There's still some limited availability of Musketeers specialty shirts. From the Western Conference Shootout, to T-Swift night and Military Night you can enjoy big savings on these shirts.

50% off Taylor Swift Night Shirts

25% off Military Night Shirts

$15 Western Conference Shootout Shirts

All of these sales are available at the game on Wednesday, November 27th when we play Fargo at 7:05 pm.

