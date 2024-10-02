Steel Fans Can Bring Their Dog to Saturday's Game

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Fresh off a two-game sweep to kick off their home slate last weekend, the Chicago Steel will look to show they're not all bark and no bite during Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites this Saturday, October 5 at 6:05 pm against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Before the Steel let the dogs out, they'll square off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on the road on Friday, October 4 at 7:05 pm.

Fans can bring their dog(s) to the game and partake in some of the furry-friend-themed features. Pups will be selected to compete in "Musical Sit" and "Mix and Mutt" during intermission, as well as a "Treat Shuffle" and "Pup Cup Battle" during the game.

Dogs and their human companions will be seated in Sections 200 and 201 and are asked to enter Door 12 in the northeast corner of Fox Valley Ice Arena. Fans who plan to bring their dog to the game should purchase tickets in these designated sections. Tickets are not required for dogs, though they are encouraged to cheer loudly for the Steel.

Friday marks the first regular season matchup between the Steel (3-1-0-0, 6 pts) and the Fighting Saints (2-1-0-0, 4 pts) this year. Dubuque finished atop the Eastern Conference standings in 2023-2024 compiling the second-best record in the USHL and advancing to the Clark Cup Final before falling to the Fargo Force three games to one.

Last weekend saw the Steel flip the script on opponents they found little success against during last year's campaign. The Steel topped Muskegon 3-2 in a shootout Friday, a team they failed to record a point against last season in seven tries. Saturday was a thriller at Fox Valley Ice Arena in a 3-2 Steel win over the Youngstown Phantoms, who Chicago beat just once in six games in 2023-2024.

For the second straight weekend, goaltender Jack Parsons stole the show and put forth a game-stealing performance in the Steel's win over the Lumberjacks, stopping 43 of 45 shots and all three shootout attempts to record his second win in his second start with the team.

In his first two starts for the Steel, Parsons has made 83 saves on 87 shots, and he is the first goaltender in Steel history to make at least 40 saves and record a win in his first two games with the team.

The other half of the strong goalie duo, Louka Cloutier, also came up big in Chicago's win on Sept. 28. The Colorado Avalanche prospect made 27 saves on 29 shots to record his first win of the season. Cloutier posted 18 wins in his rookie season with the Steel last year.

Forwards Aidan Dyer and Charlie Pardue have scored in two of the first four games for the Steel this season. Dyer, who scored his first career goal on Sept. 20, has posted three assists, and Pardue has a goal and two assists in that span.

Expected to make his Steel debut this weekend is a forward recently acquired in a trade with Sioux Falls, Ashton Schultz. A North Dakota commit, Schultz appeared in 11 games with the Stampede last season and registered one assist. Before making his USHL debut in 2023-2024, Schultz played at Minnetonka High School in Minnesota where he ranked second on the team in points (57), goals (23), and assists (34).

Chicago enters the weekend ranked as the third-best team in the league in goals against at an average of just 2.50. That stat is even more impressive given that Chicago ranks last in the league in shots against per game at an average of over 37 shots, three more than the next team. Chicago has allowed just two goals in three of their four outings to start the year.

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend having played a single-game against the Tri-City Storm last week, a 5-1 Dubuque win at home on Sept. 27. Dubuque scored all five goals consecutively, each by a different skater, and ten different Fighting Saints tallied a point in the win.

Dubuque will look to fill the void left by top scorers Noah Powell and Erik Pahlsson, each of whom advanced to the collegiate ranks. Powell ranked fifth in USHL scoring last season with 74 points, one point behind Steel alumnus and NHL first round pick Michael Hage.

Pahlsson ranked immediately behind Powell in points with 72. Both Powell and Pahlsson were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, Powell by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 5th Round and Pahlsson by the Nashville Predators in the 7th Round.

Dubuque will look to Michael Barron, its highest scoring returner, to take a step forward in his third season with the team. The veteran forward was eighth on the team in points last season (35) and was a disciplined asset on the ice with just four penalty minutes in 61 games.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions will also turn to goaltender Dylan Johnson once again this season. The Dallas, TX native joined the Fighting Saints late last season and posted a solid 2.75 GAA in 11 games with the team with a 6-4-1-0 record. Johnson has appeared in two of Dubuque's three games this season with a 27-save win and a 14-save loss.

The Steel are 36-26-4-0 all-time against Dubuque and 13-12-4-0 on the road. Friday is the first of four matchups against the Fighting Saints this season and the only game against them until February 28, 2025. Chicago went 1-2-1-0 against Dubuque during the 2023-2024 season, with its lone win coming in a 3-2 shootout victory on April 5 that clinched a playoff spot for the Steel.

Saturday is the second time in as many weeks the Steel and Lumberjacks (1-1-1-1, 4 pts.) will square off.

After falling to the Steel last Friday, Muskegon ended the weekend on a high note, shutting out the Madison Capitols 1-0 on Sept. 28 in Madison. Davis Borozinskis scored halfway through the third period on the power play, and Shikhabutin Gadzhiev stopped all 34 shots in his second career shutout.

In two appearances, Gadzhiev already has a shutout and has faced 62 shots and has allowed just three goals, a goals against average of 1.51 which ranks fourth among league goaltenders.

The Michigan Tech commit posted an 18-10-0-0 record in his first year with Muskegon last year.

Forwards Tynan Lawrence and Jack Galanek each scored a goal and an assist in last week's game against the Steel, which extended Galanek's point streak to four in three games before he was held scoreless at Madison. Lawrence's two-point game was his second consecutive outing with two points. The two are tied at the top of Muskegon's scoring list for points (4), goals (2) and assists (2).

The Steel are 48-46-7-0 all-time against Muskegon and 25-25-3-0 on home ice. The Steel are 1-0-0-0 against the Lumberjacks and will play five more games against the conference foe this season.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 4 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 5 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites

Saturday, October 12 at Omaha Lancers (6:05 pm CT)

