Stars Travel to Sioux Falls for Singular Game Saturday

October 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars play their first true road game of the season as they face the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Stars are coming off a weekend sweep of the Green Bay Gamblers to improve to 3-1. Lincoln leads the USHL with 20 goals, six more than the next-closest team (USA NTDP). Thirteen different Stars have already scored while 17 have at least one point. The Stars have scored on the man advantage in each of the last three games and have five power-play goals in that span. Lincoln's 35.7 power-play percentage (5-for-14) leads the USHL.

Forward Daniel Shlaine was named the USHL Forward of the Week after scoring four goals and adding two assists against Green Bay. He recorded a hat trick last Friday in the weekend opener and then scored a goal and added two assists the next night.

The Stampede lost to Sioux City, 6-3, last Saturday in their only game last weekend. Sioux Falls outshot the Musketeers 35-18 but could not overcome allowing three power-play goals.

Lincoln vs. Sioux Falls 2023-24 Head-To-Head Matchups

Sioux Falls 3, Lincoln 2 (SO) Nov. 3, 2023 Denny Sanford Premier Center

Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 3 Nov. 24, 2023 Denny Sanford Premier Center

Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 2 Jan. 21, 2024 Ice Box

Sioux Falls 5, Lincoln 2 Jan. 20, 2024 Ice Box

Sioux Falls 7, Lincoln 2 Mar. 23, 2024 Denny Sanford Premier Center

Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 1 Mar. 29, 2024 Ice Box

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.