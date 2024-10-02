Jacks Acquire Skilled Forward, Drew Stewart from Cedar Rapids

October 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Wednesday afternoon the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders announced a trade between the two teams that sent Drew Stewart, a forward from Minnetonka, MN to the Lumberjacks.

The trade details are as follows

Muskegon Receives:

Forward, Drew Stewart

Cedar Rapids Receives:

2025 Phase I 4th (OMA)

2025 Phase II 3rd

Entering his second season in the USHL Stewart recorded 22 points in 53 games with the RoughRiders in 2023-2024. Before his time in Cedar Rapids Stewart played three seasons of Minnesota High School Hockey at Benilde-St. Margaret's School.

A 2005 birth year, Stewart has appeared in the first 3 games of the season for the RoughRiders. Following his junior hockey career, he will play NCAA Division I hockey at Notre Dame in the Big 10 Conference.

Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe spoke about the excitement of Stewart's arrival in Muskegon. "We are really excited to add Drew to our forward group." He said. "He brings additional speed and skill up front" Lowe finished by talking about the ability to see Stewart over previous seasons in Minnesota and the USHL. "Our scouts have liked what they've seen over the past few years. He's stood out everywhere he's been."

The praise continued with Head Coach Parker Burgess who also spoke on Stewart's speed and skill. "He's got tenacity in his game. Everywhere he's gone he's been able to produce offensively and score. If you look at our first four games that's something that will have a big impact in our lineup."

Through the first two weeks of the season the Lumberjacks have averaged only two goals per game ranking 14th in the USHL. The low goal total isn't for a lack of trying though with the second highest shots on goal per game rate in the league with 33 SOG. Stewart is expected to bring goal scoring to the Lumberjacks already talented forward core.

Along with the trade the Lumberjacks have assigned Cam Caron to the affiliate roster, and the Lumberjacks will retain his rights in the USHL. Caron will report to the BCHL's Sherwood Park Crusaders.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.