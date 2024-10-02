Brown Commits to Miami

October 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars defenseman Griffin Brown has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Miami University (OH), an NCAA Division I program in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Brown, 17, is in his second season with the Stars after appearing in 14 games and recording a goal and an assist last season. He has skated in three of the Stars' first four games this season and is averaging 11:53 time on ice. Brown recorded 75 points (36+39) in 37 games for the Lincoln Stars 16U AAA team last season.

"I am extremely honored and excited to announce my commitment to play Division-I hockey and pursue higher education at Miami University," Brown said. "First and foremost, as a Christian I want to thank Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, for guiding me each day and every step along this journey! Without my parents, brothers, family, friends, teammates and numerous coaches who have supported, mentored and believed in my abilities, I would not be in this position without you! I can't wait to represent Miami University in this next chapter of my life!"

Miami has made the NCAA Tournament 12 times and will look to return this season for the first time since 2015. Notable NHL alumni include Dan Boyle, Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and 2006-07 Stars alum Carter Camper.

The RedHawks are led by Anthony Noreen, who is in his first season at the helm. Noreen previously served as the general manager and head coach the Tri-City Storm from 2017-24. He also worked in the same two roles for the Youngstown Phantoms from 2010-15, going. Noreen is a three-time Anderson Cup Champion (2015, 2019, 2022 and a three-time USHL Coach of the Year (2015, 2019, 2022). Noreen spent two seasons in the ECHL as head coach of the Orlando Solar Bears from 2015-17.

"We are very happy for Griffin and his family as he announces his commitment to Miami University," Miami is a program on the upswing with an energetic staff led by Anthony Noreen, that knows the USHL level very well and understands the transition from junior to college hockey. We are very confident that Griffin will be an excellent addition to the Miami hockey program and a tremendous student in their academic community."

Brown and the Stars face the Sioux Fall Stampede this Saturday at 6:05 on the road for their lone game this week. The Stars return home Oct. 11-12 to face the Des Moines Buccaneers and then the Waterloo Black Hawks. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

