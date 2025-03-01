Steel Fall 8-3 to Dubuque

March 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-14-0-2, 66 pts.) scored six consecutive goals before Cam Briere found the back of the net early in the third for the Teddy Bear Toss goal as the Chicago Steel (15-27-4-1, 35 pts.) dropped an 8-3 loss Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental provided fans the opportunity to bring new stuffed animals to the game, and 324 bears were tossed onto the ice following Briere's goal early in the third period. The bears will be donated to local charities including the Geneva Police Department, Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva, and Autumn Leave Memory Care Center of St. Charles.

Jonathan Morello posted a four-point game for Dubuque with one goal and three assists.

Briere scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season and Adam Valentini tallied his 14th score of the year.

The Fighting Saints opened the scoring at 6:26 of the opening period after a Steel clearing attempt was intercepted at the blue line by Gavin Cornforth. The Dubuque forward skated into the slot and released a shot through a partial screen that beat Steel goaltender Louka Cloutier blocker-side to make it 1-0.

Chicago had a strong shift later in the first period when Teddy Mutryn had a chance from the left circle but was stopped with a quick save by Dubuque netminder Jan Spunar.

With just under six minutes left, Heikki Ruohonen received a pass while alone in front of the crease but Cloutier made a sensational sliding save.

Dubuque made it a two-goal lead with five minutes left in the first on a broken play when Matthew Desiderio threw a no-look backhand pass from the right half wall into the slot that was deflected neatly by Cornforth for his second score of the game.

Less than two minutes later, Dubuque jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Cooper Dennis gave a great feed in front for Melvin Ekman, who had his initial shot turned aside by Cloutier, but followed up to feed home the goal.

The Steel turned in their best chance of the period on an Aidan Dyer wraparound attempt, but his shot lay in the crease after a partial stop by Spunar who quickly located the puck and covered.

Shots were even at seven after the first 20 minutes.

Chicago opened the second period with urgency and had a two-on-one chance with Mutryn and Hudson Gorski. Mutryn ripped a shot from the right wing that ramped off a Dubuque defender's stick and out of play.

Dubuque went to the power play early in the second period and the Steel saw their best chance to date, a shorthanded two-on-one with Ben Yurchuk and Luke Goukler, but a backdoor feed from Goukler to Yurchuk missed the mark.

Dubuque went the other way following the Steel chance and Jonathan Morello released a shot from the circles, but Cloutier made the stop with the tip of his blocker.

Shortly after the power play ended, Colin Frank found Michael Barron above the faceoff circles who rifled a snap shot past Cloutier to make it 4-0.

The road team made it a five-goal lead at 11:33 of the second following a crisp passing play when Ruohonen fed Desiderio, who then snapped a pass to Lucas Van Vliet at the back door for a one timer.

Later in the period, Briere had a mini-breakaway chance with Owen Tylec following behind, but a Fighting Saint rapidly closed in, forcing a Briere shot from above the slot that was easily gloved by Spunar.

Three minutes later, the Steel got caught on the right half wall and a pass from Josh Giuliani found Torkel Jennersjo outside the crease, who spun and fired past Cloutier to make it 6-0.

Chicago continued to search for offense and were close late in the period when Valentini released a nifty backhand shot from in close that was stopped with under two minutes left in the second.

The Steel stayed persistent in the attacking zone in the third period when Schultz dangled into the slot and got a shot away and an additional whack at the rebound. Briere followed up the chance with a heavy shot from the right circle that was stopped by Spunar.

Dubuque was then issued a double minor and Briere struck one minute in with a blistering shot from the right circle over the glove of Spunar to send the teddy bears onto the ice.

Just 37 seconds later, Mutryn found Valentini at the back door for the second straight power play goal.

The opposition responded shortly after when Frank found the back of the net to cap off a two-point game.

Briere added the final Steel goal when a play into the crease deflected off a Dubuque skate and bounced past Spunar. The Steel scored all of their goals in a span of 3:27.

With a power play late in the third, Morella rounded out the game's scoring.

The Steel will close out the weekend on the road against Dubuque on Saturday, March 1 at 7:05 pm.

Chicago will host its biggest home weekend of the season next week during a three-game series that kicks off with Referee Appreciation Night on Friday, March 7 at 7:05 pm, the start of five straight games at home.

The always-entertaining and low-flying fun of Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites will follow on Saturday, March 8 at 6:05 pm.

The Steel will put a bow on the weekend with Daddy/Daughter Day with a special appearance from Snow White on Sunday, March 9 at 3:05 pm.

March 9 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 1 at Dubuque Fighting Saints | 7:05 pm CT Friday, March 7 vs. Fargo Force | 7:05 pm CT | Referee Appreciation Night Saturday, March 8 vs. Fargo Force | 6:05 pm CT | Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.