Fighting Five: Saints Host Steel to Finish Weekend

March 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-14-0-2, 66 pts) host the Chicago Steel (15-27-4-1, 35 pts) to complete a home-and-home weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Dubuque Demolition

For the first time this season, the Fighting Saints scored eight goals in Friday's 8-3 win over the Steel. The Saints had seven different goal scorers in the win, including two from team-leader Gavin Cornforth.

Cornforth scored twice in the first period, netting his 19th to give the Saints a 2-0 lead late in the opening frame. Dubuque finished the first with three goals, added three more in the second and the Saints capped the night with a pair in the third.

2. Fab Four

Jonathan Morello logged a career-high four points in Friday's win, including three assists. Morello finished the night with his seventh goal of the season on a snipe from the slot.

Morello's linemates, Cornforth and Colin Frank, also recorded multi-point games in the win. Cornforth scored twice and added an assist for a three-point game, while Frank scored and assisted in his 100th USHL game.

3. Skid Snapped

Friday's win snapped a two-game skid for the Fighting Saints and ended a five-game road losing streak for Dubuque.

The Saints are the only team in the Eastern Conference that has not lost more than two-consecutive games this season.

4. Strong Starts

The Fighting Saints scored the first goal for the sixth-straight game on Friday, jumping to a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

Dubuque has been excellent with a lead this season, winning 19 of 20 games when leading into the final period.

5. Steel Style

Friday was just the sixth time this season the Steel finished a game with more shots than its opponent, but the Saints were still able to capitalize on their 24 shots.

Cameron Briere scored twice in the third period for Chicago on Friday, his first two goals for the Steel since being acquired from Tri-City in January.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

