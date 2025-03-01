Saints Keep Offense Rolling in 7-2 Win

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-14-0-2, 68 pts) completed a sweep against the Chicago Steel (15-28-4-1, 35 pts) with a 7-2 win on Saturday night.

Dubuque tied a season-high with five goals in the second period, breaking open a 1-1 tie after the first to take a 6-1 lead late in the second period. In the win, 17 of the Saints' 20 skaters recorded a point to complete a 15-goal weekend for the Saints.

The Saints opened the second with two goals in the first 3:22 as Josh Niedermayer and Charlie Arend created a 3-1 lead. A few minutes later, the Saints scored their first of two power-play goals over 1:05 with Matthew Desiderio's 13th and Gavin Cornforth's 20th.

Kristian Kostadinski wrapped up the second with a point-shot off the post and in to extend the lead to 6-1. Chicago's power play got a goal back with 1:12 left in the second to send the game into the third at 6-2.

The Saints killed five of six Chicago power plays in the game and blocked shots consistently throughout the contest. Overall, Dubuque outshot Chicago 45-16 in the five-goal win.

Cornforth's goal finished a four-point weekend, while his linemates Jonathan Morello and Colin Frank each completed strong weekends as well. Morello assisted once on Saturday and Frank assisted twice to each record five-point weekends. The group combined for 14 points this weekend.

Liam Beerman made 13 saves in his 12th win of the season for the Fighting Saints over 17 appearances.

Dubuque's win dropped the team's magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to one point ahead of a weekend series with the third-place Muskegon Lumberjacks next weekend.

