Caps Win with Misleading Final

March 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







It was a one-goal game with under a minute remaining, but the Madison Capitols expanded their lead with a pair of late goals to defeat the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 at Young Arena Saturday.

The Capitols won both meetings during the 2024/25 season series. Caleb Heil followed up his January shutout by stopping 34 of 36 shots in the rematch; Waterloo had a 36-22 shots edge Saturday.

The game was well into the second period when Madison got the first two goals of the night separated by 46 seconds. Aiden Long scored the opener at 14:09, finishing a quick-passing play in transition with a shot over Calvin Vachon's glove. The Capitols went to a power play during their next shift and capitalized at 14:55. Colton Jameison knocked a clearing attempt out of midair, feeding the puck to Ryker Lee; Madison's leading scorer found the net with a low shot through the slot which made it across the goal line.

Alex Misiak drew Waterloo within a goal 59 seconds into the third period. Teddy Townsend's check behind the Capitols' net freed the puck for Brendan McMorrow. His centering pass clicked with Misiak between the hashmarks, and Misiak roofed his shot from there.

Diego Johnson delivered Madison's answer at 4:42. John Stout hit him with a blueline-to-blueline pass, allowing Johnson to speed up the slot, stickhandle, and slip in a chance at Vachon's left. It proved to be the game-winner.

Waterloo was unsuccessful on two third period power plays, but drew back within a goal at 18:04. Playing six-on-five, Grady Deering slipped a pass from the edge of the crease across the slot, and Kaeden Hawkins fired the puck back across the face of goal, off the post, and in.

The Hawks would not put another shot on net, even while bringing an extra attacker back to the ice. Instead, Jamieson sailed a long attempt from the boards left of his net down the rink with under a minute to go. The puck rolled between the pipes into an open cage.

Madison added one more following a Black Hawks breakdown in the neutral zone; Bobby Cowan fed Egor Barabanov, who finished a two-on-one look with under a second remaining.

The Hawks' next three games will be on the road, starting Friday with a visit to Kearney, Nebraska, and the Tri-City Storm.

Madison 0 2 3 - 5

Waterloo 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Long Mad (holding), 1:16; Walker Wat (slashing), 3:57.

2nd Period-1, Madison, Long 18 (Kappell, Jamieson), 14:09. 2, Madison, Lee 24 (Jamieson), 14:55 (PP). Penalties-Walker Wat (high sticking), 14:30; Walker Wat (10-minute misconduct), 14:55; Bogas Wat (boarding), 15:14.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Misiak 7 (McMorrow), 0:59. 4, Madison, Johnson 10 (Stout, Moline), 4:42. 5, Waterloo, Hawkins 17 (Deering, Townsend), 18:04. 6, Madison, Jamieson 8 (Kappell), 19:08 (EN). 7, Madison, Barabanov 11 (Cowan, Johnson), 19:59. Penalties-Brink Mad (slashing), 1:09; Misiak Wat (slashing), 1:09; Brink Mad (boarding), 5:46; Moline Mad (cross checking), 10:13.

Shots on Goal-Madison 6-8-8-22. Waterloo 11-14-11-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Madison 1 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Madison, Heil 19-6-1-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 12-9-3-2 (21 shots-17 saves).

A-2,852

