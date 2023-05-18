Staten Island Rallies to Beat 'Stormers on Unusual Move

Staten Island skipper Homer Bush utilized the Atlantic League's new designated pinch runner rule to the utmost on Thursday afternoon. As part of a tying rally in the top of the ninth, Bush used Justin Twine to run, not once, but twice, for two different batters. It is believed to be a first in baseball history.

It became a historic footnote to an 8-7 Staten Island, 10-inning win in the rubber game of a three-game series.

With the Barnstormers leading, 6-3, entering the ninth, Roldani Baldwin led off with a double to right center field. Cristian Santana followed with a single into right, and out came Twine to run as the DPR. Jack Elliott drove home both runners on a triple blasted to left center. Kevin Krause, batting for Luis Castro, singled to center to tie the game. With Twine back in the dugout and reverting to the normal status of being an available player off the bench, out he came again to run for Krause. His second stay on the bases was short, Mikey Edelman forced him at second with a ground ball.

Staten Island went on to win the game on Jeff Wehler's two-run, opposite field homer in the top of the tenth off Bret Clarke (0-2). It was the second home run of the day for the Staten Island shortstop. He had also produced the FerryHawks' first run in the fourth inning, connecting off starter Nile Ball.

The FerryHawks (5-10) had to withstand a Lancaster comeback in the bottom of the inning. Jack Conley singled home "ghost" runner Joseph Carpenter before being forced at second by Jake Hoover. Pedro Payano (1-1) struck out Melvin Mercedes looking for the second out, but Andretty Cordero kept the inning alive with a single down the left field line. Mitchell Piatnik, playing in the "no doubles" defense kept Hoover from scoring the tying run and kept Cordero from his fourth two-bagger of the day. Kelly Dugan grounded to first for the final out.

Lancaster had broken a 3-3 deadlock in the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Chris Proctor singled to right center off lefty Christian Allegretti for a 4-3 lead. Conley dropped a two-run single into right for the three-run advantage.

Ball started for the Barnstormers and worked six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six. Ivan Pineyro went five innings for the FerryHawks, yielding six hits and three runs (only one earned). He fanned five.

The Barnstormers will entertain the York Revolution on Friday evening at 6:30. Lancaster will send right-hander Jacob Lemoine (0-1) to the mound against lefty Denson Hull (0-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Cordero had his seventh four-hit game as a Barnstormer...Eleven of his 17 hits have been for extra bases (7 2B, 4 HR)...Mike Adams started the ninth, his third appearance in less than 48 hours...The move was necessitated by the absence of Travin Lakins, who was home on a family emergency...Lakins returned to the club during the game...Ball gave the Barnstormers their fifth quality start in the last 10 games...Mercedes extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a single to lead off the game...Ariel Sandoval, the league's leading hitter, has hit safely in 16 of 17 games...Proctor has nine RBI in seven games...Lancaster is 0-7 in one-run contests.

