Blue Crabs Fall in Extras

(Waldorf) On a chilly Wednesday evening, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs hosted the High Point Rockers for the second game of the three-game set between the two division leaders.

The Blue Crabs had their ace, Daryl Thompson pitching at Regency Furniture. However, Thompson would be ambushed in the first inning as John Nogowski hit a two-run blast to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Crabs responded with a good inning of their own. Michael Baca got a base hit to cut the lead in half, and the catcher Felix Aberouette tied it with a two-out RBI single.

The game would then turn into a game of tug-of-war; the Rockers scored on an error, then the Blue Crabs captured their first lead in the bottom of the fifth as they scored three runs to go up 5-3. The Rockers had a four-run top of the seventh that saw John Daly hit his second home run of the year. The score going into the bottom of the seventh was 7-5 for the Rockers.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two men on two outs, Ian Yetsko hit a shallow pop-up into right field that was mismanaged by John Nogowski to make it 7-6. The next frame saw Alex Crosby hit a hard grounder up the middle into center field as the Crabs roared back to tie the game at seven.

Skip forward to the twelfth inning, the Crabs and Rockers exchanged one run in the tenth, but the second baseman, Michael Martinez, got his first hit to drive in two runs to make it 10-8, which would be the final score.

The Blue Crabs' record stands at 11-6, losing just their second series. In game three, Southern Maryland will pitch the southpaw Sandro Cabrera to face the veteran Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis. The game is a special time as it is Baseball in education day, as schools from the local area will be attending the game; the first pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking the link here, or fans can tune into the action on FloSports.

