Long Island Ducks Team with Island Federal Credit Union and Long Island Cares in "Home Runs for Hunger" Campaign to Feed Food-Insecure Long Islanders

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Island Federal Credit Union have teamed up again for the "Home Runs for Hunger" campaign to benefit Long Island Cares, Inc - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank during the 2023 season.

The campaign was launched last season when Island Federal donated $100 to Long Island Cares for every homer hit by a Ducks player. The campaign was a roaring success, raising $11,700 to support Long Island Cares' mission to end hunger on Long Island.

"We're excited to take part in this program benefiting the food insecure in our region," said Long Island Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Now there's even more cause to celebrate every home run hit by your hometown team."

"For more than a decade, Island Federal has supported Long Island Cares in its mission to combat hunger on Long Island," said Bret W. Sears, President/CEO, of Island Federal. "We are proud to partner with the Long Island Ducks' "Home Runs for Hunger" program, not only to raise funds for Long Island Cares but to make Long Islanders aware of the critical issue of food insecurity here at home."

Long Island Cares is a leader in the fight against hunger on Long Island, providing vital services to thousands of Long Islanders, including food assistance, nutrition education, five owned-and-operated food pantries, and other support programs.

"Island Federal, the Long Island Ducks, and Long Island Cares have been a great team to provide emergency food assistance for our neighbors in need," said Long Island Cares President/CEO Paule Pachter. "Each time a member of the Ducks hits a home run we can provide 80 meals for a child, veteran, senior, or family in need. As a result of continued inflation and the rising cost of groceries, this initiative is a real game changer for the food bank."

Fans can support "Home Runs for Hunger" by attending Long Island Ducks games this season and cheering on the team as they hit home runs for a good cause. Tickets for all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. For more information on Long Island Cares and how you can support their mission, visit licares.org.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

