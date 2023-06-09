Staten Island Ends Lancaster Streak

The Staten Island FerryHawks rapped out 10 extra base hits on Friday evening to topple the Lancaster Barnstormers, 12-7, ending the Stormers' six-game winning streak.

Leading the FerryHawks was Brandon Pugh, a well-traveled player with no affiliated experience, who went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple and five RBI in his Atlantic League debut. Only a heads up play by second baseman Yeison Coca in the sixth inning kept Pugh from becoming the first opposing player ever to hit for the cycle against the Barnstormers. Coca retrieved a pop fly that dropped in shallow right and nabbed Pugh trying to stretch the play into a double.

Red hot Luis Castro contributed three hits, including his third homer in two games.

Staten Island reached Brent Teller (2-2) for four runs in the bottom of the second. Kevin Krause, Roldani Baldwin and Luis Castro unleashed a barrage of doubles and Pugh followed with a two-run homer to right center in his first Atlantic League at bat.

Lancaster countered with a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Trayvon Robinson, his 500th Atlantic League base hit, but Pugh keyed a three-run bottom of the inning with his triple for a 7-1 lead.

A two-out error in the top of the sixth kept the Barnstormers alive. Wilson Garcia followed with a double to cut the lead to 7-3. Joseph Carpenter walked, and Lancaster climbed within a run as Jack Conley slugged his first ALPB home run, a drove over the boards in left.

However, Lancaster would get no closer as Castro and Ricardo Cespedes homered, and Angel Aguilar produced an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Jesse Remington (1-0) retired the first nine batters he faced and lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and only one earned run to pick up the win.

The Barnstormers will visit Staten Island again on Saturday at 4:00. Jared Lakind (2-2) will make the start against fellow lefty Michael Byrne (0-1). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 3:55.

NOTES: Staten Island set season highs against the Barnstormers in runs and total bases...Joseph Carpenter lost a hitting streak at seven...Mercedes and Garcia had multi-hit games...Mercedes has reached base 21 times (14 hits, 7 walks) in the last 10 games...Lancaster is again playing with only 21 available bodies...Tyler LaPorte pinch ran for Garcia in the sixth and pitched in the seventh, the second time he has pulled the double duty this week.

