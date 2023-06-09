Dugout Drop-Off: Food Drive to Benefit Power Packs Project

- Bring your family and drive on the warning track (weather permitting) to drop off your food donations on the dug outs.

- The Kreider Kids' Park and concessions will also be open!

- Donate and get a ticket to a future game!

Where:

Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When:

Tuesday June 13, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Who:

All Public Welcome

The Power Packs Project summer distribution will begin Wednesday, June 21st until August 9th which provides food for kids who aren't getting school lunches during the summer.

Accepted donations: canned protein (tuna, salmon, chicken), pasta, rice, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits, and veggies within the printed expiration date.

