FerryHawks Top Barnstormers in Slugfest on FDNY Night

June 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







The Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 12-7 on Friday night in Staten Island! On a night where the FerryHawks honored the FDNY, this was a rare slugfest in a historically pitcher-friendly ballpark.

The scoring started in the second when Roldani Baldwin doubled into the gap in left-center to drive home Kevin Krause. Luis Castro followed with a double of his own to push Baldwin in, making it 2-0. To cap off the inning, Brandon Pugh crushed a two-run homerun in his first at-bat as a FerryHawk to make it 4-0.

Pugh was busy again in the 4th as he tripled on a ball that sailed over the centerfielder's head. He picked up two more hits - both singles - to end the day 4-4 with 5 RBI's and 2 runs scored. Only a double shy of the cycle, this was quite the debut to say the least!

The ball left the park three other times tonight, with two of those coming off the bat of a FerryHawks player! In the 6th, both Ricardo Cespedes and Luis Castro sent solo shots over the wall to give the FerryHawks bullpen some breathing room and move the score to 10-6 in favor of the Hawks.

Anthony Quattrocchi entered in the 7th and logged his third straight scoreless appearance. The hard-throwing righty pitched 1 inning of hitless ball, bringing his ERA down to 1.80 across 15 innings of work this season. Alex Katz followed up Quattrocchi with a hitless inning of his own to tie a bow on this one and secure the 12-7 victory for the FerryHawks.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday at 4:00PM at SIUH Community Park as the FerryHawks are set to host "Mozzarella Madness Day" at the ballpark. A special ticket package grants fans access to a mozzarella making class set to be hosted by Italo A&S Fine Foods in the Big Suite at SIUH Community Park. Learn the art of hand-making fresh mozzarella, enjoy premium food and refreshment, and watch the game from a suite.

Tonight's top performers were:

Brandon Pugh 4-4, 5 RBI's, 2 Runs Scored

Luis Castro 3-4, 2 RBI's, 3 Runs Scored

Roldani Baldwin 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 Runs Scored

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.