State Liners Team up for Vaccination Clinic

The Bristol State Liners will give a free ticket, free popcorn, and a free soft drink to everyone who gets vaccinated at the upcoming Vaccine Night. Mount Rogers Health District will be on-site offering free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at DeVault Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 23 from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity to make sure you're protected from COVID-19 while supporting the best team in the Appy League," said Dr. Karen Shelton, Mount Rogers Health District director. "Let's strike out COVID!"

"Being vaccinated is our best chance of getting back to a normal way of life from the devastation from COVID-19," said Mahlon Luttrell, general manager of the Bristol State Liners and president of Bristol Baseball, Inc. "I have had my shots so please get yours."

Walk-ups are welcome, and those wishing to make an appointment in advance can call the Bristol City Health Department at 276-642-7335 or visit https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=6267.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.

