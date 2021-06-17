River Riders Unable to Complete Sweep in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders were not able to complete the sweep against the Axmen in Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium Wednesday night, 12-8. Outfielders Logan Sanders (Pima) and Mario Zabala (Florida International) hit their first and second home runs of the season, respectively.

The River Riders (5-6) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Left Fielder Garrison Berkley (TCU) scored on an error by Axmen catcher Ben Rozenblum (Florida International). Zabala with two outs hit his second home run of the season.

The Kingsport Axmen (4-7) responded in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs on two walks, two hits, and an unsuccessful fielder's choice.

Elizabethton RHP Bryce Woody (Lincoln Memorial) walked in a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Axmen centerfielder Connor Milton (Illinois) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Second baseman Dante Leach (Arkansas Pine-Bluff) tripled to score left fielder JonJon Berring (Santa Clara).

In the top of the sixth, Sanders launched his first home run of the year to left field to score third baseman Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas) and Chase Adkison (OSU).

Kingsport responded with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth; the Axmen did so with just one hit in total.

The River Riders scored three more runs in the top of the seventh. Fernandez and Adkinson singled to score Berkley and Sam Thompson (TCU). The final run was scored by Fernandez when he stole home.

The final run of the game was scored on a triple by Rozenblum, 12-8 Axmen.

The River Riders will return home to Northeast Community Credit Union for the rest of the week with series against the Greeneville Flyboys (7-4) and the Bristol State Liners (5-5).

