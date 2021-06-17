Doughboys Hold on for 8-7 Win over Pulaski

June 17, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







The Johnson City Doughboys escaped with a much-needed win at home Wednesday night, beating the Pulaski River Turtles, 8-7, to earn a series split at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

RHP Brett Banks (SV, 1) came on to pitch the ninth inning for Johnson City and gave up a triple to Pulaski's Cameron Leary and a two-out RBI double to Garrett Rice, but rebounded to strike out Tommy Woods and end the contest with Rice stranded at second base.

Johnson City (5-6) snapped a three-game skid with the nail-biting win. Steven Ondina led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Pulaski (4-7) jumped ahead with four consecutive base hits to open the game, plating three runs in the opening inning. The Doughboys quickly responded in the home half of the first frame, getting three runs of their own on RBIs from Cherokee Nichols and Joe Vetrano.

Johnson City would get their first lead in the fourth inning when Vetrano doubled and Steven Ondina singled to score him, putting the Doughboys in front, 4-3.

In the fifth, Vetrano picked up the third of his four RBI on the night, putting a ball in play to the right side of the infield to score Nichols. Cade Sumbler followed that up with an RBI base hit to bring home Ashton King and Johnson City led 6-4 heading to the seventh.

Later, a Vetrano sac fly and a King grounder put two more runs on the board, giving the Doughboys enough cushion to absorb the ninth inning Pulaski rally.

Miguel Fulgencio (W, 1-0) picked up the win in relief, tossing two innings with one run allowed and two strikeouts.

Johnson City will now start out on a six-game road trip that begins with a series against the Bristol State Liners on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

Fans can view the upcoming Doughboys schedule and purchase tickets by visiting here.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.